1939 |

American musical fantasy film ‘The Wizard of Oz’ premiered at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre, Hollywood. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1948 | Syngman Rhee announced the establishment of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and adopted a presidential system, and Rhee was subsequently elected the first President. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1971 | Sir Jackie Stewart clinched his second Formula 1 World Drivers Championship at the Austrian Grand Prix. (Image: Shutterstock)

1975 | Iconic Bollywood film ‘Sholay’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra was released. (Image: News18)

1998 | A car bomb exploded in Omagh in Northern Ireland, killing 29 people, and injuring 220. It marked the worst terrorist incident of Ireland since the 1960s. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2007 | An earthquake of 8.0-magnitude near the Pacific coast devastated Ica and various regions of Peru killing 514 and injuring 1,090 people. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2013 | Scientists at the Smithsonian discovered the ‘olinguito’ in the cloud forests of Colombia and Ecuador. It was the first carnivore species to be discovered on the American continent in over 35 years. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2015 | The country of North Korea created its own time zone, Pyongyang time by moving its clocks back half an hour to GMT+8.5. (Image: Shutterstock)

2021 | Taliban enter the capital city of Kabul in Afghanistan and take control. Then President Ashraf Ghani flees the country. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)