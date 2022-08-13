On This Day: Construction of Berlin Wall started, the first Chief Justice of India was appointed and more

By CNBCTV18.com

On August 13, 1961, the Communist government of the German Democratic Republic (GDR, or East Germany) began to build a barbed wire and concrete "Antifascistischer Schutzwall," or "antifascist bulwark," between East and West Berlin. Here are some more historical events that make August 13 a special day in world history.

1947 |

On this day in 1947, Sir Harilal Jekisundas Kania was made the first Chief Justice of India. He was earlier the Chief Justice of the Federal Court under British rule. (Image: Wikipedia)

1521 | Spanish conquistadors under the leadership of Hernán Cortés capture the Aztec Emperor Cuauhtémoc in Tenochtitlan. This marked the downfall of the Aztec Empire. (Image: Wikipedia)

1642 | Southern polar cap of Mars was discovered by Dutch astronomer Christiaan Huygens. (Image: Wikipedia)

1926 | Cuban political leader Fidel Castro, who transformed Cuba into the first communist state in the Western Hemisphere, was born. (Image: Shutterstock)

1942 | The 'Manhattan Project' was started under the direction of US General Leslie Groves. The objective of the project was to deliver an atomic bomb that was to be used in World War 2. (Image: Wikipedia)

1967 | Iconic crime film "Bonnie and Clyde" starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway was released. (Image: Wikipedia)

1997 | Popular American animated series South Park made its debut on Comedy Central. (Image: IMDb)

2016 | Olympic star swimmer Michael Phelps ended his career after winning his record 23rd gold medal at the Rio Olympics as part of the winning 4x100 medley relay team. (Image: Shutterstock)

2017 | More than 60 children reported to have died at Gorakhpur Hospital prompting an investigation as possible disruption of oxygen supply is suspected. (Image: Shutterstock)