By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In 1948, Indian maestro Balbir Singh Dosanjh scored two goals as India beat Great Britain 4-0 for the field hockey gold medal at the London Olympics. It was India's fourth consecutive Olympic hockey title. Here are some more historical events that make August 12 a special day in world history.

1877 |

On this day in 1877, American inventor Thomas Alva Edison developed the phonograph. His early recordings were indentations embossed into a sheet of tinfoil by a vibrating stylus. The phonograph was later developed by other inventors such as Alexander Graham Bell. (Image: Shutterstock)

1883 | The last quagga (a kind of zebra native to South Africa) dies in captivity in a zoo in Amsterdam. (Image: Wikipedia)

1945 | Emperor Hirohito of Japan informs the imperial family that he has decided to surrender during World War II. (Image: Wikipedia)

1981 | Tech giant, IBM introduces its first Personal Computer, the PC & PC-DOS version 1.0. (Image: Wikipedia)

1990 | Iraq President Saddam Hussein announced that he is ready to resolve the Gulf crisis if Israel withdraws from the occupied territories. (Image: Shutterstock)

1990 | The largest dinosaur fossil of a Tyrannosaurus Rex (thought to be 14 feet tall when alive) is found by American palaeontologistjapa Sue in South Dakota, America. (Image: Wikipedia)

2005 | Sri Lanka's foreign minister Lakshman Kadirgamar was shot dead by an LTTE sniper at his home. (Image: Wikipedia)

2021 | Britney Spears’ father announced that he will step down as her conservator after the singer called his conservatorship abusive amid the iconic #FreeBritney campaign. (Image: Shutterstock)