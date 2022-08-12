Homephotos newsworld news

On This Day: India beat Britain in Olympics to win hockey title, IBM introduced 1st personal computer and more

On This Day: India beat Britain in Olympics to win hockey title, IBM introduced 1st personal computer and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

In 1948, Indian maestro Balbir Singh Dosanjh scored two goals as India beat Great Britain 4-0 for the field hockey gold medal at the London Olympics. It was India's fourth consecutive Olympic hockey title. Here are some more historical events that make August 12 a special day in world history.

On This Day: India beat Britain in Olympics to win hockey title, IBM introduced 1st personal computer and more

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

In 1948, Indian maestro Balbir Singh Dosanjh scored two goals as India beat Great Britain 4-0 for the field hockey gold medal at the London Olympics. It was India's fourth consecutive Olympic hockey title. Here are some more historical events that make August 12 a special day in world history.

1877 |
On this day in 1877, American inventor Thomas Alva Edison developed the phonograph. His early recordings were indentations embossed into a sheet of tinfoil by a vibrating stylus. The phonograph was later developed by other inventors such as Alexander Graham Bell. (Image: Shutterstock)
1883 | The last quagga (a kind of zebra native to South Africa) dies in captivity in a zoo in Amsterdam. (Image: Wikipedia)
1945 | Emperor Hirohito of Japan informs the imperial family that he has decided to surrender during World War II. (Image: Wikipedia)
1981 | Tech giant, IBM introduces its first Personal Computer, the PC & PC-DOS version 1.0. (Image: Wikipedia)
1990 | Iraq President Saddam Hussein announced that he is ready to resolve the Gulf crisis if Israel withdraws from the occupied territories. (Image: Shutterstock)
1990 | The largest dinosaur fossil of a Tyrannosaurus Rex (thought to be 14 feet tall when alive) is found by American palaeontologistjapa Sue in South Dakota, America. (Image: Wikipedia)
2005 | Sri Lanka's foreign minister Lakshman Kadirgamar was shot dead by an LTTE sniper at his home. (Image: Wikipedia)
2021 | Britney Spears’ father announced that he will step down as her conservator after the singer called his conservatorship abusive amid the iconic #FreeBritney campaign. (Image: Shutterstock)

Tags

BritainHistorical events todayindiaOlympicsPersonal computerthomas alva edisonWorld War II

Previous Article

Scrapping Bank of England's independence would be a mistake, says Rishi Sunak

Next Article

World Elephant Day 2022: All you need to know about the day dedicated to jumbos