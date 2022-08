1 / 8 1877 | On this day in 1877, American inventor Thomas Alva Edison developed the phonograph. His early recordings were indentations embossed into a sheet of tinfoil by a vibrating stylus. The phonograph was later developed by other inventors such as Alexander Graham Bell. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 8 1883 | The last quagga (a kind of zebra native to South Africa) dies in captivity in a zoo in Amsterdam. (Image: Wikipedia)



3 / 8 1945 | Emperor Hirohito of Japan informs the imperial family that he has decided to surrender during World War II. (Image: Wikipedia)



4 / 8 1981 | Tech giant, IBM introduces its first Personal Computer, the PC & PC-DOS version 1.0. (Image: Wikipedia)



5 / 8 1990 | Iraq President Saddam Hussein announced that he is ready to resolve the Gulf crisis if Israel withdraws from the occupied territories. (Image: Shutterstock)



6 / 8 1990 | The largest dinosaur fossil of a Tyrannosaurus Rex (thought to be 14 feet tall when alive) is found by American palaeontologistjapa Sue in South Dakota, America. (Image: Wikipedia)



7 / 8 2005 | Sri Lanka's foreign minister Lakshman Kadirgamar was shot dead by an LTTE sniper at his home. (Image: Wikipedia)