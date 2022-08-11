On This Day: Abhinav Bindra wins first individual Olympic Gold, Airbnb was founded and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini On August 11, 2008, Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian to win an individual Olympics gold medal. He became the Olympic champion in the men’s 10-metre air rifle shooting event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Abhinav scored a near-perfect 10.8 on his last shot, which helped the then 25-year-old become an Olympic champion. Here are some more historical events that make August 11 a special day in world history.

1988 |

Terrorist group, Al-Qaeda was formed after a meeting between Osama bin Laden, Ayman al-Zawahiri and Dr Fadl in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1989 | NASA’s Voyager 2 discovered two partial rings around the planet Neptune (Image: NASA)

1999 | The Last Total Solar Eclipse of the 20th Century occurred, which was viewed by millions across Europe and Asia. It was clearly visible across Europe and Asia, and it is considered one of the most widely viewed eclipses in history. (Image: Shutterstock)

2008 | The vacation rental company Airbnb was founded by Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk in the United States. (Image: Shutterstock)

2013 | Star Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt recorded the best time of the year (9.77s) to win the 100m event at the World Athletics Championships in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Shutterstock)

2015 | Japan's Sendai Nuclear Power Plant started operations again. It was the first nuclear reactor to become operational, since the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2020 | In an alleged propaganda stunt, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia has become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a Covid-19 vaccine, ‘Sputnik V’, despite no scientific data or phase 3 trials backing the vaccine. (Image: Shutterstock)

2021 | Football superstar Lionel Messi confirmed signing a two-year contract with French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain after leaving FC Barcelona. (Image: Reuters)