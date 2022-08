1 / 8 1920 | Indian freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak died. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)



2 / 8 1936 | The 11th Summer Olympics began in Berlin in 1936 in Nazi Germany. Efforts of Adolf Hitler to portray the physical superiority of the ‘Aryan’ race were thwarted by the success of athletes such as Jesse Owens. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)



3 / 8 1944 | The final entry in the diary of Anne Frank, a young Jewish girl hiding during the Nazi, was recorded days before her arrest. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)



4 / 8 1981 | MTV, created as an initialism of Music Television, was launched to homes in New Jersey. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)



5 / 8 1987 | American heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson was recognised as the undisputed heavyweight champion by the World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association, and International Boxing Federation after defeating Tony Tucker. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)



6 / 8 1987 | Tapsee Pannu, the Indian actor who has done Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language films, was born on the day. (Image courtesy: Tapsee Pannu's official Instagram account)



7 / 8 1996 | George RR Martin published A Game of Thrones as the first instalment to the influentially popular A Song of Ice and Fire series, which is still not finished today. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)