On This Day: APJ Abdul Kalam was born, state of Tripura became a part of India and more

SUMMARY On October 15, 1931, the 11th President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was born. Popular as the 'Missile Man of India' he was known for his pioneering work in ballistics and launch vehicle technology, science and healthcare. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam proudly identified as a teacher and he inspired students across the globe to be the best version of themselves. Thus, October 15 was dedicated as World Students’ Day to honour Dr Kalam. Here are some more historical events that make October 15 a special day in world history.

1 / 8

1932 | Tata Airlines (later to become Air India) registered its first flight from Karachi to Bombay's Juhu aerodrome. Founder JRD Tata flew the British single-engine three-seater plane carrying air mail. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 8

1988 | Ujwala Patil became the first Asian woman to travel the world through sea. (Image: Twitter)

3 / 8

1949 | The state of Tripura became a part of India. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 8

1993 | Nelson Mandela was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize along with Frederik Willem de Klerk "for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa" (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 8

1997 | Indian author Arundhati Roy was selected for the prestigious Booker Prize for her novel 'The God of Small Things.' (Image: Wikipedia)

6 / 8

2017 | Actress Alyssa Milano's tweet “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’" prompts flood of replies across social media marking a major event in the #MeToo movement. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 8

2018 | Indian minister and editor MJ Akbar filed a defamation case after being accused of sexual harassment by multiple women in a #MeToo case. (Image: Twitter)

8 / 8

2021 | IPL team Chennai Super Kings won their fourth IPL title beating Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai. (Image: Reuters)