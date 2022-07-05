On This Day: Amazon was founded, Isaac Newton’s ‘Principia’ was published and more

Cross
IST (Published)
On This Day: In 1687, ‘Principia’ (Philosophiae Naturalis Principia Mathematica) by Isaac Newton was published and in 1994 Jeff Bezos started Amazon.com. Here’s a look at some of the other historical events that took place on July 5.

