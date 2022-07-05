On This Day: Amazon was founded, Isaac Newton’s ‘Principia’ was published and more



1687 | 'Principia' (Philosophiae Naturalis Principia Mathematica) by Isaac Newton was published. It is considered one of the most important books on natural philosophy in which Newton established the modern science of dynamics and outlined his three laws of motion along with universal gravitation.



1811 | The seven provinces of Venezuela declared themselves independent of Spain.



1954 | The BBC broadcasted its first television news bulletin with the 'News and Newsreel'.



1989 | Famous TV show 'Seinfield' screened its pilot episode starring on NBC.



1994 | Amazon.com was founded in Bellevue, Washington as an online bookseller by Jeff Bezos.



1996 | World's first live cloned mammal, Dolly the Sheep, was born. She was cloned using cells from an adult sheep by a team of scientists at the Roslin Institute, Scotland.



2003 | SARS, technically known as SARS-CoV (Coronavirus), is declared 'contained by the WHO after affecting 26 countries and causing 774 deaths.



2009 | Roger Federer won a record 15th Grand Slam singles title after beating Andy Roddick.



2018 | Saleswomen of Kerala won the right to sit down and take toilet breaks after an amendment to the law.