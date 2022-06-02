

1 / 7 Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, 1953 | While Queen Elizabeth had ascended to the throne 16 months earlier, after the death of her father King George VI, the coronation only happened in June. It was the first major international televised event to be broadcast (AP Photo/File)



2 / 7 Italy becomes a republic, 1946 | Right at the tail end of WWII, after Italy’s disastrous involvement in the war, a plebiscite was held over the future of Italy’s government. About 89 percent of the populace, including women who were being allowed to vote for the first time, voted in favour of abolishment of the monarchy and making Italy a republic. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 7 Formation of Telangana, 2014 | After years of political struggle, the state of Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh to become the 29th state of India. (Image: Shutterstock)



4 / 7 Birthday of Nandan Nilekani, 1955 | Nandan Nilekani, Indian techie businessman, who co-founded Infosys was born on this day. (Image: IANS)



5 / 7 Birthday of Mani Ratnam, 1955 | Indian director, producer, and screenwriter Mani Ratnam, who is famous for his work in both Hindi and Tamil cinema, was also born on this day. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 7 Pope in a Communist Country, 1979 | Pope John Paul II became the first pope to visit a communist country when he visited Poland. (Image: Shutterstock)