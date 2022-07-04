Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newsworld News

On This Day: US declared Independence, Indian freedom fighter Basudev Balwant Phadke was arrested and more

View as Slide Show Image

On This Day: US declared Independence, Indian freedom fighter Basudev Balwant Phadke was arrested and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
On This Day: US declared Independence, Indian freedom fighter Basudev Balwant Phadke was arrested and more

On This Day: In 1776, the United States declared independence and in 1879, the ‘Father of militant nationalism in India’ Basudev Balwant Phadke was arrested. Here are some more historical events that took place on July 4-

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More