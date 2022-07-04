

1776 | The US Congress proclaimed the Declaration of Independence and independence from Great Britain on this day in 1776. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



1865 | The famous English novel 'Alice in Wonderland' by Lewis Carroll was first published.(Image: Wikimedia Commons)



1879 | Indian freedom fighter Basudev Balwant Phadke was betrayed by his people and arrested. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



1884 |The Statue of Liberty was presented to the US in Paris on July 4, 1884. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



2010 | Rafael Nadal won his second Wimbledon title by beating Tomáš Berdych. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



2012 | Scientists at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN announced that an interesting signal, which was likely from a Higgs Boson, was detected. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



2019 | Egypt claimed that the 3,000-year-old Tutankhamun bust was stolen as it sells for $6 million at a Christie's auction. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)