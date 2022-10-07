On This Day: Chandigarh was inaugurated, Vladimir Putin was born and more

SUMMARY On October 7, 1953, President Rajendra Prasad inaugurated Chandigarh as the new capital of Punjab. After Partition, Shimla was designated as the temporary capital of Indian Punjab. However, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wanted a modern city to replace Lahore as Punjab’s capital. Therefore, in March 1948, the Punjab government, in consultation with the Centre, chose the picturesque foothills of the Shivaliks as the site of the new capital. The capital was officially moved from Shimla to Chandigarh on September 21, 1953, and remained the capital of Punjab until Haryana was born. Here are some more historical events that happened on October 7.

1708 | Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th and the last Sikh Guru, died. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1737 | A cyclone triggering 40-foot waves in Calcutta (Kolkata) is believed to have killed over 3,00,000 people. (Representational image: Wikimedia Commons)

1919 | The KLM, Royal Dutch Airlines, the oldest existing airline was established. (Image: Reuters)

1950 | Mother Teresa founded the Missionaries of Charity Center in Kolkata. The institution was created to help the poor and those in need. (Image: Reuters)

1952 | Russian President Vladimir Putin was born. (Image: Reuters)

1959 | The far side or the dark side of the Moon was seen for the first time by the USSR's Luna 3 space probe. (Wikimedia Commons)

2001 | War in Afghanistan began after American and British troops started air strikes against Al Qaeda and Taliban targets. The response came after the Taliban refused to hand over Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (Image: Reuters)

2008 | Asteroid 2008 TC3 impacted the Earth. Astronomers discovered the 80-tonne meteorite was on a collision course with Earth and in 2008 TC3 rocketed across northern Sudan's skies and exploded 37 km above the Nubian Desert. This marked the first successful prediction of an asteroid hitting the Earth. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2020 | Nobel Prize for Chemistry was awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna “for the development of a method for genome editing”. (Image: Reuters)