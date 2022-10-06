On This Day: M Fathima Beevi became first woman judge in Supreme Court, Alfred Tennyson died and more

SUMMARY M. Fathima Beevi broke the glass ceiling on October 6, 1989, by becoming the first woman judge in the Supreme Court. She held the position till her retirement on April 29, 1992. Beevi was born on April 30, 1927, in a small town in the erstwhile princely state of Travancore in Kerala to Annaveetil Meera Sahib and Khadeeja Beevi. Her father wanted her to study law and to fulfil his wishes, she joined the Government Law College, Trivandrum. She enrolled as an advocate in the lower judiciary in Kollam, Kerala, on November 14, 1950. After rising to the ranks of a permanent judge of the Kerala High Court, she went on to become the first woman judge of a Supreme Court in Asia. Some other events that happened on October 6 are.

1892 | English poet Lord Alfred Tennyson, who is widely regarded as the chief representative of the Victorian Age in poetry, died in Aldworth, Surrey, at the age of 83. (Image: Wikipedia)

1893 | Indian astrophysicist and parliamentarian Meghnad Saha, who is credited for developing the ‘ionisation theory,’ was born in a village near Dhaka. (Image: Wikipedia)

1976 | The Gang of Four, a group that ran Chinese leader Mao Zedong's Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution, and also tried to take power after the leader’s death, were arrested. The four members of the gang included Mao's third wife, Jiang Qing, and three party members — Wang Hongwen, Zhang Chunqiao and Yao Wenyuan. (Image: Wikipedia)

1981 | Egyptian President Anwar Sadat was assassinated by Islamist terrorists in Cairo. (Image: Wikipedia)

1995 | Astronomers discovered 51 Pegasi, which is the first major star, apart from the Sun, to have a planet orbiting around it. (Image: Wikipedia)

2000 | A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.3 hit the Chugoku region near the Sea of Japan coast. It was the most powerful earthquake since the devastating Kōbe earthquake of 1995. However, damage to property and casualties were relatively low as the epicentre of the earthquake was in a sparsely inhabited area. (Image: Wikipedia)