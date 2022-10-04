On This Day: Indira Gandhi was released from jail within hours of her arrest and more

SUMMARY Forty-five years ago, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was released on October 4, 1977, within hours of her dramatic arrest on charges of political corruption by the Janata Party government. The unconditional release was ordered by additional chief metropolitan magistrate R Dayal. A large crowd had gathered outside the New Delhi courts on Parliament Street when the former Prime Minister was brought there after she spent the night at the gazetted officers’ mess, New Police Lines, at Kingsway Camp. Gandhi went home with her son Sanjay Gandhi and some Congress leaders after her release. A day earlier, Gandhi was arrested along with four of her former ministers — KD Malaviya, HR Gokhale, PC Sethi and DP Chattopadhyaya. Ordering the release, additional chief metropolitan magistrate R Dayal said there were no grounds for believing that the accusation was well-founded. Here's a look at some of the other events that happened on this day.

1 / 7

1884 | Ramchandra Shukla, who was known to be the first codifier of the history of Hindi literature, was born into a wealthy Brahmin family in Agona village, Basti, Uttar Pradesh. Shukla established a scientific system by using wide, empirical research with scant resources to codify the Hindi language. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2 / 7

1957 | Artificial satellite Sputnik 1 was successfully launched by the former Soviet Union and entered the Earth’s orbit. The satellite orbited for three weeks before its batteries died. It finally crashed into the atmosphere on January 4, 1958. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3 / 7

1958 | The present French Constitution was adopted, superseding the Fourth Republic's Constitution of 1946. French army officer and statesman Charles de Gaulle was the driving force behind the adoption of the new Constitution. Since then, the Constitution was revised 24 times till 2008. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

4 / 7

1997 | Professional Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was born in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. (Image: Rishabh Pant Instagram)

5 / 7

2006 | Global whistle-blowing website WikiLeaks was launched by Australian Internet activist Julian Assange. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 7

2008 | Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook appointed Google executive Sheryl Sandberg as its COO. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 7

2017 | UK Prime Minister Theresa May delivered a nightmare speech at Conservative National Conference where a prankster handed her a notice that she was fired, her voice began to fail with persistent coughing and the set started to collapse. (Image: Reuters)