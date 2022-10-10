On This Day: Kailash Satyarthi and Malala Yousafzai won Nobel Peace Prize, RK Narayan was Born and more

SUMMARY On October 10, 2014, Kailash Satyarthi and Malala Yousafzai won the Nobel Peace Prize for “showing great personal courage” in their struggle against the suppression of children and their work for the right to education of all children. Malala became the youngest recipient of the globally prestigious Nobel Prize. Here are some more historical events that make October 10 a special day in world history.

1 / 10

1846 | Triton, the largest natural satellite of the planet Neptune, was discovered by British astronomer William Lassell. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

1865 | The billiard ball made from cellulose nitrate (celluloid) was patented by John Wesley Hyatt in New York. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

1906 | Famous Indian novelist and author of the iconic Malgudi Days RK Narayan was born. (Image: Wikipedia)

4 / 10

1954 | Famous Bollywood actress Rekha was born. (Image: Wikipedia)

5 / 10

1967 | The Outer Space Treaty, also known as the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, was enforced. (Image: Wikipedia)

6 / 10

1992 | The second Hooghly Bridge (after the iconic Howrah Bridge) the 'Vidyasagar Setu' opened. (Image: Wikipedia)

7 / 10

2002 | Former Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan was elected to the Pakistani Parliament after winning the seat of Mianwali-I. (Image: Wikipedia)

8 / 10

2003 | Iranian political activist Shirin Ebadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her significant and pioneering efforts for democracy and human rights. She became the first Iranian Muslim woman to receive the prize. (Image: Instagram)

9 / 10

2011 | India's famous and one of the most celebrated Ghazal singers Jagjit Singh passed away. (Image: Instagram)

10 / 10

2021 | Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said that Taiwan won't bow down to the Chinese in a defiant speech on Taiwanese National Day a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to "fulfil reunification.” (Image: Wikipedia)