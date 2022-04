1 / 10

Amid the ongoing war against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he will not refrain form using nuclear weapons in case the Western world interferes in it's offensive. The use of a nuclear weapon can have a devastating impact on millions of lives and could lead to the collapse of world economy. Although the situation seems under control, let's take a look at the list of the countries that possess the largest nuclear arsenal. All information has been sourced from World Population Review. (Image: Reuters)