0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai's wedding pics

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai's wedding pics

The campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, has tied knot. She and her husband celebrated the wedding ceremony at her home with their families in Birmingham city of Britain.