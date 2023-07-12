Nepal’s air tragedies: A timeline of plane and helicopter crashes in the Himalayan country

SUMMARY In Nepal, several airlines fly to small airports in remote hills and mountains, which are often shrouded in clouds and cut off from roads. Since 2000, there have been 18 air crashes in the country, resulting in the deaths of 350 people before Tuesday’s crash.

Nepal, a mountainous country, has a history of deadly air crashes. On Tuesday, six people lost their lives in a helicopter crash. Several airlines fly to small airports in remote hills and mountains, which are often shrouded in clouds and cut off from roads. (Image: Reuters)

Since 2000, there have been 18 air crashes in the country, resulting in the deaths of 350 people before Tuesday’s crash. Here are the details of plane and helicopter crashes this century in the Himalayan country: (Image: Shutterstock)

JULY 11, 2023: A helicopter crash in central Nepal killed six people, including five Mexican nationals and one Nepali pilot, after departing from Solukhunvhu district, home to Mount Everest and other high mountain peaks. (Image: Reuters)

JAN 15, 2023: A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 aircraft crashed in Pokhara, killing all 72 people onboard, marking Nepal's worst air crash since 1992 when a Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed in Kathmandu, killing 167 people. (Image: Reuters)

MAY 29, 2022: A Yeti unit Tara Air's De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter aircraft crashed 15 minutes after taking off from Pokhara, killing 16 Nepalis, 4 Indians, and 2 Germans. The aircraft made its first flight in April 1979 according to Flightradar24. (Image: Reuters)

FEB 27, 2019: A helicopter crashed in bad weather in eastern Nepal, killing all seven people on board, including the tourism minister. (Image: Wikipedia)

MARCH 12, 2018: Fifty-one of 71 people on a Bangladeshi airliner operated by US-Bangla Airlines died when it crashed in cloudy weather as it came in to land at the Nepalese capital's hill-ringed airport. It was a Bombardier Q400 series aircraft. (Image: Reuters)

FEB 26, 2016: Two people were feared dead after a small plane crashed in western Nepal's Kalikot district. It was operated by Kasthamandap Airlines. (Image: Wikipedia)

FEB 24, 2016: A small plane crashed in bad weather, killing all 23 people on board. The Twin Otter aircraft, operated by Tara Air, was on a flight from Pokhara.(AP Photo)

FEB 16, 2014: All 18 people on a small plane that crashed in bad weather were killed. The Twin Otter aircraft was operated by state-run Nepal Airlines Corp. (Image: Wikipedia)

SEPT 28, 2012: A small propeller-driven Dornier aircraft struck a bird and crashed shortly after takeoff from Kathmandu, killing 19 people, including seven British and five Chinese passengers. (Image: Wikipedia)

SEPT 25, 2011: A private airline Buddha Air's Beech aircraft carrying foreign tourists to view Mount Everest crashed in bad weather near Kathmandu, killing all 19 people on board. (Image: Buddhaair.com)

DEC 16, 2010: A small plane crashed in the Himalayan foothills of remote east Nepal, killing all 22 people onboard. The Twin Otter aircraft was operated by Tara Air. (Image: Wikipedia)

AUG 24, 2010: Fourteen people - including four Americans, a Japanese and British national - were killed when their small plane crashed in bad weather in Nepal. It was operated by privately held Agni Air. (Image: Wikipedia)

OCT 8, 2008: A small Twin Otter plane crashed in the remote mountains of northeast Nepal, killing at least 18 people, mostly foreigners. (Image: Wikipedia)

MARCH 4, 2008: Four U.N. arms monitors were among at least 10 people killed in a helicopter crash in Nepal. (Image: Reuters)

JUNE 21, 2006: A Twin Otter passenger plane operated by Yeti Airlines crashed minutes before landing in the west of the country, killing all nine people onboard. (PTI Photo)

MAY 25, 2004: A Twin Otter cargo plane crashed in the Mount Everest region, killing its three crew. It was operated by Yeti Airlines. (Image: Shutterstock)

AUG 22, 2002: Another Twin Otter plane, carrying foreign tourists, slammed into a mountain in bad weather in Nepal, killing all 18 people on board. It was operated by Shangrila Air. (Image: Wikipedia)

JULY 17, 2002: Four people were feared dead after a twin-engined aircraft crashed into a mountain in west Nepal minutes before it was due to land. (Image: Shutterstock)

JULY 27, 2000: A Canadian-built Twin Otter passenger plane crashed in western Nepal, killing all 25 people on board. It was operated by state-owned Royal Nepal Airlines. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)