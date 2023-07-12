CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsworld NewsNepal’s air tragedies: A timeline of plane and helicopter crashes in the Himalayan country

Nepal’s air tragedies: A timeline of plane and helicopter crashes in the Himalayan country

Nepal’s air tragedies: A timeline of plane and helicopter crashes in the Himalayan country
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 1:19:29 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

In Nepal, several airlines fly to small airports in remote hills and mountains, which are often shrouded in clouds and cut off from roads. Since 2000, there have been 18 air crashes in the country, resulting in the deaths of 350 people before Tuesday’s crash.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 21
Show More
Show More

Nepal, a mountainous country, has a history of deadly air crashes. On Tuesday, six people lost their lives in a helicopter crash. Several airlines fly to small airports in remote hills and mountains, which are often shrouded in clouds and cut off from roads. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 21
Show More
Show More

Since 2000, there have been 18 air crashes in the country, resulting in the deaths of 350 people before Tuesday’s crash. Here are the details of plane and helicopter crashes this century in the Himalayan country: (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 21
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X