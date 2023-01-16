SUMMARY A passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday. All 72 people, including five Indian passengers, on board the crashed Yeti Airlines aircraft are believed to be dead as rescue workers made little progress in finding any survivors even as they recovered one more body and the black box from the accident site, officials said on Monday. Officials said 41 bodies out of 69 recovered so far have been identified. In the wake of the Nepal plane crash, here’s a look at some of the worst aviation occurrences in history.

World Trade Centre North Tower Attack | When: September, 11 2001 | Where: New York, US | Aircraft Type: Boeing 767-223ER | Operator: American Airlines | Fatalities: Approx. 1,692 (including ground fatalities) | In a massive coordinated terrorist attack, 19 men on a suicide mission hijacked 4 jetliners on the morning of September 11. American Airlines Flight 11 departed Boston-Logan for Los Angeles at 07:59. It was hijacked by five terrorists. At 08.46am the aircraft was flown into New York World Trade Centre North Tower. It crashed and exploded into the 93rd through 98th floors. It has been estimated that about 1,600 people were killed in the North Tower. 92 people, including the crew, were on board the aircraft. (Image: Reuters)

World Trade Centre South Tower Attack | When: September 11, 2001 | Where: New York, US | Aircraft Type: Boeing 767-222 | Operator: United Airlines | Fatalities: Approx. 965 (including ground fatalities) | Boeing 767-222 was another aircraft that was used in the New York WTC terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. United Airlines Flight 175 departed Boston-Logan for Los Angeles at 08:14. Five terrorists took control of the aircraft, reportedly switched off the transponder and changed course to New York. The aircraft was flown into the Southeast side of the 110-story New York WTC South tower. It crashed and exploded into the 78th through 84th floors. It has been estimated that about 900 people were killed in the South Tower. 65 people, including the crew, were on board the aircraft. (Image: Reuters)

Mount Osutaka Airline Disaster| When: August 12, 1985 | Where: Japan | Aircraft Type: Boeing 747SR-46 | Operator: Japan Airlines | Fatalities: Around 524 | Japan Airlines flight 123 took off from Tokyo-Haneda at 18:12. Twelve minutes later, the crew got indications of problems with the aircraft. The rear pressure bulkhead had ruptured, causing serious damage to the rear of the plane. The aircraft started to descend while the crew tried to control it by using engine thrust. At 6:56pm JAL123 brushed against a tree-covered ridge, continued and struck the Osutaka Ridge, bursting into flames. (Image: Reuters)

Ermenonville Air Disaster| When: March 3, 1974 | Where: France | Aircraft Type: McDonnell Douglas DC-10-10 | Operator: Turk Hava Yollari - THY | Fatalities: 346 | Turkish Airlines Flight 981 was a scheduled flight from Istanbul Yesilkoy Airport to London’s Heathrow Airport, with an intermediate stop at Orly Airport in Paris. The aircraft took off from Orly at approximately 12:30. Approximately 10 minutes later, the noise of decompression was heard. An incorrectly secured cargo door at the rear of the plane burst open and broke off. Due to the pressure difference in the cargo bay and passenger cabin, the floor above the cargo door partly collapsed. Two occupied seat units were ejected from the aircraft, which then crashed into the forest of Ermenonville, 37 km from Paris. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Tenerife Airport Disaster| When: March 27, 1977 | Where: Spain | Aircraft Type: Boeing 747-121, Boeing 747-206B | Operator: Pan American World Airways (Pan Am), KLM Royal Dutch Airlines | Fatalities: 600+ (occupants of both the planes) | Two Boeing 747 passenger jets collided on the runway at Los Rodeos Airport (now Tenerife North Airport) on the Spanish island of Tenerife. The collision occurred when KLM Flight 4805 initiated its takeoff run while Pan Am Flight 1736 was still on the runway. The impact and resulting fire killed everyone on board KLM 4805 and most of the occupants of Pan Am 1736. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Air India Bombing| When: June 23, 1985 | Where: Atlantic Ocean | Aircraft Type: Boeing 747-237B | Operator: Air India| Fatalities: 329 | Air India Flight 182 disintegrated mid-air en route from Montreal to London, at an altitude of 9,400 m over the Atlantic Ocean, as a result of an explosion from a bomb planted. The remnants of the airliner fell into the ocean approximately 190 km off the coast of Ireland, killing all 329 people aboard (including 268 Canadian citizens, 27 British citizens, and 24 Indian citizens). The bombing of Air India Flight 182 is the deadliest aviation incident in the history of Air India and was the world’s deadliest act of aviation terrorism until the September 11 attacks in 2001. (Image: Reuters)

Charkhi Dadri Mid-Air Collision| When: November 12, 1996 | Where: India | Aircraft Type: Boeing 747-168B, Ilyushin IL-76TD | Operator: Saudi Arabia Airlines, Kazakhastan Airlines| Fatalities: Approx 340 (occupants of both the planes) | The Saudi Boeing departed Delhi at 18:32 local time. Kazakhstan Airlines Flight 1907 was descending simultaneously to land at Delhi. The Kazakhstan Airlines plane was cleared to descend to 15,000 feet, while the Saudi Arabian Airlines plane, travelling on the same airway but in the opposite direction, was cleared to climb to 14,000 feet. The accident occurred over the village of Charkhi Dadri (around 100 km west of Delhi) when the Kazakh aircraft descended below its assigned altitude. Both aircraft collided and plummeted down in flames. (Image: Reuters)