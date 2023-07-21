CNBC TV18
    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 21, 2023

    Like other events, celebrating Parents’ Day is also important as it offers a chance for all children to show gratitude towards the hard work of their parents in making their lives easier.

    National Parents’ Day is celebrated in the United States on the fourth Sunday of July to honour the efforts and contributions of parents towards their children. This year, the day will be celebrated on Sunday, July 23. The day marks the importance of parents in a child's upbringing and the role they play in the family. (Image: Shutterstock)

    This day came into existence in 1994 after United States President Bill Clinton signed a Congressional Resolution. The Parents’ Day Resolution was passed by the US Congress on August 4, 1994. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Like other events, celebrating Parents' Day is also important as it is a unique chance for all children to express gratitude towards the hard work of their parents in making their lives easier. Let us take a look at some really heartwarming gifting ideas to surprise your Mom and Dad on this National Parents' Day.

    Greeting Cards |  Personalised greeting cards or DIY handcrafted ones can be the best gift to show love and respect towards parents. You can make a lovely card and add some amazing quotes on it, showing how graceful you are in their presence and how truly you love them. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Watch set | One of the best gifts you can give your parents on this National Parents’ Day is a watch set. Not only will it serve the purpose of showing the correct time, but it will also show how much you value time and relationships. Moreover, every time they put on that watch, it will surely remind them of you. Also, you can make your gift more special by packing it in a beautiful gift wrap. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Scented candles | Scented candles can be one of the most amazing gifts for your parents. Not only will it uplift their mood, but it can also help increase positivity and actually give them good vibes. Scented candles have the potential to create an aromatic environment in the house that can be helpful in promoting mental well-being. (Image: Shutterstock)

    A personalised photo album | This Parents’ Day, you can also opt to give your parents a personalised photo album, which can be filled with all the best memories you had with them. The photo album can have photographs from family gatherings, vacations, milestones, and beloved events. To give it a special touch, you can also add captions or notes to it. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Apart from these, one can also think of ideas like frame prints of special memories, flowers, home decor, or even planning a dinner with parents. (Image: Shutterstock)

