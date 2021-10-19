Mother Teresa's beatification, Saddam Hussein's trial and more: A look at key events that took place on October 19



1 / 6 1912 - Tripoli ceases to be under Turkish control after peace reached between Italy and Turkey. (Image & text: Reuters)









2 / 6 1935 - The League of Nations imposed sanctions against Italy following its invasion of Ethiopia. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)









3 / 6 1987 - Wall Street stocks plunged a record 508 points or 22.6 percent on "Black Monday". (Text: Reuters)









4 / 6 2003 - Pope John Paul beatified Mother Teresa before a crowd of 300,000, calling her an icon of charity. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)









5 / 6 2004 - Khin Nyunt was sacked as prime minister of military-ruled Myanmar amid allegations of corruption and placed under house arrest. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)





