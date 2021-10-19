Mother Teresa's beatification, Saddam Hussein's trial and more: A look at key events that took place on October 19

[caption id="attachment_3185401" align="alignnone" width="1200"] 1912 - Tripoli ceases to be under Turkish control after peace reached between Italy and Turkey. (Image & text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_3452821" align="alignnone" width="1200"] 1935 - The League of Nations imposed sanctions against Italy following its invasion of Ethiopia. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_8202351" align="alignnone" width="800"] 1987 - Wall Street stocks plunged a record 508 points or 22.6 percent on "Black Monday". (Text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_4247051" align="alignnone" width="1024"] 2003 - Pope John Paul beatified Mother Teresa before a crowd of 300,000, calling her an icon of charity. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_8617021" align="alignnone" width="1000"] 2004 - Khin Nyunt was sacked as prime minister of military-ruled Myanmar amid allegations of corruption and placed under house arrest. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_9841621" align="alignnone" width="1000"] 2005 - Ousted Iraqi President Saddam Hussein went on trial on charges of crimes against humanity. (Text: Reuters)[/caption]