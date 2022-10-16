    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homephotos Newsworld News

    On This Day: Mother Teresa was awarded Nobel Peace Prize, former cricketer Anil Kumble was born and more

    SUMMARY

    Mother Teresa founded the Missionaries of Charity, a Roman Catholic religious congregation, in 1950, which worked to bring help to the poor and destitute in Kolkata.

    1970 | Former Indian cricketer and coach Anil Kumble, who played Tests and ODIs for 18 years, was born on October 17.

    2003 | Eunuchs in Madhya Pradesh formed their political party Jeeti Jitai Politics.

    2007 | The US Congress awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour, the United States Congressional Gold Medal, to Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader and former head of state of Tibet.

    2008 | Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar surpassed West Indies player Brian Lara’s record of 12,000 runs to become the leading run-scorer in the Test cricket. Tendulkar achieved the feat during the second Test match between India and Australia at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Punjab.

    2009 | Island nation Maldives’ President Mohammed Nasheed and 13 government officials conducted an underwater cabinet meeting in Girifushi in a bid to warn countries of the threat of global warming.

    2018 | India's junior foreign minister MJ Akbar resigns from his post nine days after he is accused of sexual harassment by many women, who opened up during the #MeToo campaign.

