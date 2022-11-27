SUMMARY CelebTattler has ranked the most searched celebrities on Google in 2022.

Celebrities are some of the most searched individuals on Google as fans are curious to know what’s happening in their lives. This year also a lot of big news has driven many to search for celebrities. Celebrities like Amber Heard, her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Will Smith, Zendaya and others have dominated headlines over the past year. Now a report from the website CelebTattler has ranked the most searched celebrities on Google in 2022.

Zendaya: The ‘Euphoria’ star has had a stellar year with people searching for the actress around 2.71 million times every month on Google.

Millie Bobby Brown: Millie Bobby Brown’s performances in ‘Stranger Times’ and ‘Enola Holmes’ made her one of the more popular actresses. People searched for the starlet 2.78 million times each month.

Will Smith: The Men In Black star's infamous slap during the Oscars made him the eighth most searched celebrity on Google.

Elon Musk: The world’s richest man and now the ‘Chief Twit’ at Twitter, Elon Musk is never too far from the headlines. Musk was the seventh most searched celeb.

Pete Davidson: Comedian and SNL actor Pete Davidson was a surprise shoo-in for the sixth most searched-for celebrity in 2022. While Davidson’s string of previous romantic entanglements through the year has got him some attention, it might have been his chaotic association with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian that really prompted people to search for him.

Kim Kardashian: The socialite and reality TV star has always been one of the more popular celebrities. But she received an average of 3.4 million monthly searches due to her whirlwind romance with Davidson and for ruining Marylin Monroe’s iconic dress during the MET Gala.

Tom Brady: The NFL superstar was the most searched-for sports star. Brady received 4.06 million searches per month.

Queen Elizabeth II: The death of the UK’s former monarch took the world by storm as Queen Elizabeth quickly became one of the most searched-for celebrities with 4.3 million Google searches per month for the year up till now.

Johnny Depp: The former ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor received 5.5 million searches per month on average as a result of his explosive defamation trial against former partner Amber Heard.

Amber Heard: Actress Amber Heard was the most searched-for celebrity due to the same trial, which dominated headlines the world over.