Most powerful US hurricanes over the last decade

Hurricane Ida is looking eerily like a dangerous and perhaps scarier sequel to 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, the costliest storm in American history. However, the Ida comes nowhere near some other hurricanes that hit the region in the last decade when it comes to power. Here is a look at the five most devastating hurricanes that hit the region in the last decade: (Image: AP)
Dorian | August 24 to September 10, 2019 | With wind speeds close to 300 kmph, Dorian left a trail of destruction across Easter USA, Canada, and the Caribbean islands. (Image: AP)
Maria | September 16 to October 2, 2017 | The hurricane cost more damage in islands near mainland USA with winds that recorded speeds of 280 kmph. (Image: Reuters)
Irma | August 14 to September 14, 2017 | With wind speeds of 280 kmph Irma devastated Leeward Islands, Cuba, Puerto Rico, The Bahamas, and the Eastern United States. (Image: Reuters)
Harvey | August 17 to September 2, 2017 | A Category 4 storm that made landfall in the Southern United States, Harvey recorded wind speeds of over 210 kmph. (Image: AP)
Sandy | October 22 to November 2, 2012 | With wind speeds of 185 kmph Sandy caused devastation across the US. (Image: AP)