Most popular social media platforms in 2022: Twitter on 17th spot, guess which is No 1?

Social media platforms are an integral part of everyone’s life. The have played an instrumental role in making talented people sensations overnight, and whenever one has some free time, they spend most of it on social media sites like, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and so on and so forth. With millions of people getting easy access to the internet, there has been a flood of users trying to make a mark on various platforms, be it via videos, audio or simply images. Although, you may now be comfortable with navigating through multiple social media platforms, do you know which platforms have the most users? Given the chaos that Elon Musk has created at Twitter following his acquisition of the microblogging platform, let’s take a look at the most popular social media platforms as of November 2022. (Image: Reuters)

No 2: YouTube | Total number of users: 2.3 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 3: WhatsApp | Total number of users: 2.0 billion (Image: Shutterstock)

No 4: Messenger | Total number of users: 1.3 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 5 Instagram | Total number of users: 1.2 billion (Image: Shutterstock)

No 6: WeChat | Total number of users: 1.2 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 7: TikTok | Total number of users: 732 million (Image: Shutterstock)

No 8: Telegram | Total number of users: 700 million (Image: Shutterstock)

No 9: Douyi | China's version of Tiktok | Total number of users: 600 million.

No 10: QQ | Total number of users: 595 million (Image: Reuters)

No 1: Facebook | Total number of users: 2.9 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 17: Twitter | Total number of users: 396.5 million (Image: Shutterstock). Note** Data has been sourced from Visual Capitalist.