Billionaires across the world are extremely conscious of everything they own. Be it the private jet they use to globe trot, the luxury yacht they use to cruise for holidays or the homes they live in. One thing that surely makes the superrich stand out is their home. And when money is no concern, they surely won't mind splurging that much extra to ensuring they own the best of them all. Here's a look at the top-10 most expensive homes across the world in 2022, according to Luxe.digital. (Image: Shutterstock)