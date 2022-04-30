[caption id="attachment_13270072" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Billionaires across the world are extremely conscious of everything they own. Be it the private jet they use to globe trot, the luxury yacht they use to cruise for holidays or the homes they live in. One thing that surely makes the superrich stand out is their home. And when money is no concern, they surely won't mind splurging that much extra to ensuring they own the best of them all. Here's a look at the top-10 most expensive homes across the world in 2022, according to Luxe.digital. (Image: Shutterstock)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13270092" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 10 | Palazzo di Amore | Estimated value: $195 million | Located in: Los Angeles, California, US. (Image: Forbes)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13270112" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 9 | Ellison Estate | Estimated value: $200 million | Located in: Woodside, California, US. (Image: Forbes)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13270122" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 8 | Four Fairfield Pond | Estimated value: $248 million | Located in: Hamptons, Long Island, New York, US. (Image: Wikimedia)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13270132" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 7 | The Odeon Tower Penthouse | Estimated value: $330 million | Located in: Principality of Monaco, Monaco. (Image: Shutterstock)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13270142" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 6 | Les Palais Bulles | Estimated value: $385 million | Located in: Theoule-sur-Mer, France. (Image: Shutterstock)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13270162" align="alignnone" width="827"] No 5 | Villa Les Cedres | Estimated value: $430 million | Located in: Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France. (Image: Google Earth)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13270202" align="alignnone" width="1132"] No 4 | The One | Estimated value: $500 million | Located in: Bel Air, Los Angeles, California. (Image: NileNiami/CNN)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13270222" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 3 | Villa Leopolda | Estimated value: $750 million | Located in: Villefranche-sur-Mer, France. (Image: Wikimedia)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13270242" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 2 | Antilia (extreme right) | Estimated value: $2 billion | Located in: Mumbai, India. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13270262" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 1 | Buckingham Palace | Estimated value: $6.7 billion | Located in: London, England. (Image: Shutterstock)[/caption]