Most expensive cities for expats in 2021: Mumbai takes 78th spot; here's the top 10 list

No 3 | Beirut, Lebanon | The capital of Lebanon is the only city from Western Asia to feature in the index. According to Mercer, the cost of living in the city has gone up significantly in the past year as a result of “a severe and extensive economic depression due to the escalation of several crises — the country’s largest financial crisis, COVID-19 and the Port of Beirut explosion in 2020". The city was at the 45th spot in Mercer's 2020 index.