

1 / 10 No 10 | City: Cape Town | One of South Africa's three capital cities, Cape Town, witnessed a murder rate of 66.36 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 No 9 | City: Fortaleza | Located in Northeastern Brazil, Fortaleza's murder rate was at 69.15 per 100,000 inhabitants. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 No 8 | City: Natal | The capital city of the state of Rio Grande do Norte on Brazil's northeastern tip, Natal witnessed a homicide rate of 74.67 per 100,000 inhabitants. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 No 7 | City: Ciudad Guayana | In the state of Bolívar, in Venezuela witnessed a murder rate of 78.3 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 10 No 6 | City: Irapuato | Located in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, Irapuato saw 81.44 murders per 100,000 inhabitants. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 10 No 5 | City: Ciudad Juarez | Notorious for drug cartels, Mexico’s most populated city, Ciudad Juarez, witnessed a slaughter rate of 85.56 per 100,000 inhabitants so far this year. (Image Reuters)



7 / 10 No 4 | City: Ciudad Victoria | Located in the northeast of Mexico, Ciudad Victoria has a murder rate of 86.01 per 100,000 inhabitants. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 No 3 | City: Caracas | The largest city of Venezuela, Caracas has a homicide rate of 99.98 per 100,000 inhabitants. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 No 2 | City: Acapulco | Another Mexican city on the list is Acapulco, which has a slaughter rate of 110.5 per 100,000 inhabitants. (Image: Reuters)