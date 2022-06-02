Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newsworld News

Most dangerous places in the world: 4 Mexican cities have highest murder rate

View as Slide Show Image

Most dangerous places in the world: 4 Mexican cities have highest murder rate

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Most dangerous places in the world: 4 Mexican cities have highest murder rate

The Mexican city of Tijuana witnessed a homicide rate of 138 for every 100,000 inhabitants in 2022. Here are the top 10 cities with the highest murder rate in the world. The data has been shared by Statista.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More