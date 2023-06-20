Modi meets Biden: A celebration of Indian American achievements

SUMMARY Indian Americans are the second-largest immigrant group in the US after Mexicans. There are about 4 million of them, making up 1.2% of the US population.

Indian Americans are more than just doctors, engineers, CEOs or spelling bee champions. They are also a fast-growing and influential immigrant group in the US.

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the US for a state visit, let's take a look at some facts and figures about this community.

Indian Americans are the second-largest immigrant group in the US after Mexicans. There are about 4 million of them, making up 1.2% of the US population.

Most Indian Americans are US citizens. About 65% of them were either born in the US or became naturalized citizens.

Indian Americans are very well-off and well-educated. They have the highest median household income among Asian Americans ($123,700) and more than double the nationwide average ($63,922).

They also have the highest college graduation rate among Asian Americans (79%) and more than double the nationwide average (34%).

Indian Americans excel in various fields such as medicine, technology and entrepreneurship. They account for 9% of US doctors, 10% of US tech workers and 8% of US business owners.

Indian Americans have come a long way since the first wave of immigration in the early 20th century. They have contributed to the economic, social and cultural fabric of the US. They have also forged strong ties with their ancestral homeland, India.

As Modi and Biden meet to discuss bilateral and global issues, they can count on the support and goodwill of this dynamic community.