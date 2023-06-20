Modi meets Biden: A celebration of Indian American achievements

SUMMARY Indian Americans are the second-largest immigrant group in the US after Mexicans. There are about 4 million of them, making up 1.2% of the US population.

Indian Americans are more than just doctors, engineers, CEOs or spelling bee champions. They are also a fast-growing and influential immigrant group in the US. (Image: Shutterstock)

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the US for a state visit, let’s take a look at some facts and figures about this community. (Image: Shutterstock)