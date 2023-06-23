Modi in US: Indian PM and Joe Biden forge stronger ties with aerospace, semiconductor and space deals

SUMMARY US President Joe Biden called the relationship between the US and India among the most consequential in the world and “more dynamic than at any time in history,” highlighting cooperation on issues such as climate change, health care, and space exploration.

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced new business deals during a state visit, emphasising the strength of the US-India relationship despite concerns from human rights activists and American lawmakers. (Image Reuters)

The two leaders discussed their shared commitment to addressing global challenges such as climate change and improving access to health care. (Image Reuters)

Modi faced questions from a reporter about his country’s commitment to democratic values, as India has seen an erosion of religious, political, and press freedoms under his leadership. (Image AP)

Modi defended India’s democratic values, saying that “democracy is our spirit” and “runs in our veins.” He added that India has “proved that democracies can deliver” regardless of class, creed, religion, or gender. (Image AP)

Modi has faced criticism over legislation that excludes Muslims from fast-tracked naturalisation, a rise in violence against religious minorities by Hindu nationalists, and the recent conviction of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for mocking Modi’s surname. (Image AP)

In an address to Congress, Modi insisted that India celebrates diversity and is home to all faiths. He said that “diversity is a natural way of life” in India and that the country celebrates all religions. (Image AP)

Rights groups have accused Modi’s government of widespread attacks and discrimination against India’s Muslims and other minorities. These accusations run counter to Modi’s description of India as a diverse and inclusive country. (Image AP)

A group of more than 70 lawmakers wrote to Biden urging him to raise concerns about the erosion of religious, press, and political freedoms during Modi’s visit. Several Democratic lawmakers boycotted Modi’s address to Congress due to concerns about his human rights record. (Image AP)

Biden emphasised the importance of press, religious, and other fundamental freedoms during his meeting with Modi. He said that he and Modi had a “good discussion about democratic values” and that there should be “absolutely no space for discrimination.” (Image AP)

During Modi’s state visit to the US, the Biden administration announced plans to bolster economic ties with India and signed major deals with the country. (AP Photo)

The Biden administration announced plans to bolster India’s semiconductor industry, including a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility built by Micron Technology and a new semiconductor centre for commercialisation and innovation launched by Applied Materials. (AP Photo)

General Electric will partner with Hindustan Aeronautics to produce jet engines for Indian aircraft in India and the US will sell armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones to India. (Image: Ga-asi.com)

Lam Research will start a training program for 60,000 Indian engineers as part of the effort to strengthen India’s semiconductor industry. (Image: Pixabay.com)

India signed on to the Artemis Accords, a blueprint for space exploration cooperation among nations participating in NASA’s lunar exploration plans. (Image Reuters)

NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization agreed to make a joint mission to the International Space Station next year. (Image Reuters)

Biden emphasised the importance of ensuring that critical and emerging technologies promote and protect shared values and remain open, accessible, trusted, and secure. (Image Reuters)

Modi called the Indian diaspora in America “the real strength” of the US-India relationship and said that the honour of a formal state visit reflected the positive impact Indians are having worldwide. (Image Reuters)

Biden and Modi have had differences over Russia’s war in Ukraine, but there are signs of change in India’s relationship with Russia as India moves away from Russian military equipment and towards other nations. (Image Reuters)