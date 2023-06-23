Modi in US: Indian PM and Joe Biden forge stronger ties with aerospace, semiconductor and space deals

SUMMARY US President Joe Biden called the relationship between the US and India among the most consequential in the world and “more dynamic than at any time in history,” highlighting cooperation on issues such as climate change, health care, and space exploration.

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced new business deals during a state visit, emphasising the strength of the US-India relationship despite concerns from human rights activists and American lawmakers. (Image Reuters)

