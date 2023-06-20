Modi-Biden's warm relationship transcends India-US bilateral ties

SUMMARY On June 20, PM Modi is set to make his first state visit to the United States. The Indian PM will be one of the few foreign leaders (along with Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Volodymyr Zelensky) to address a joint session of Congress.

The warm relationship between Indian PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden has an important role to play as the Indo-US relationship has never been better . It's evident that the two leaders share a warmth that transcends formal requirements, and their friendship is solidifying Indo-US ties even further. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on his first state visit to the United States from June 21 to June 24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. (Image: Shutterstock)

The US President and First Lady are going out of the way to welcome the PM. They will also attend multiple events together that includes a skilling event for which the First Lady will accompany PM Modi. (Image: Reuters)

PM Modi's relationship with US President Biden has been defined by close engagement and frank exchanges. Their mutual respect and admiration for each other has been visible through various gestures on many important occasions. (Image: Reuters)

Highlighting the personal ties, the Biden family is planning to host an intimate dinner for the Indian PM on June 21, a day before the State Dinner at the White House. "We will have a very substantial arrival ceremony on the White House lawn," an official told PTI. (Image: Reuters)

PM Modi in the QUAD conference with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. The Indian PM will be one of the few foreign leaders (along with Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Volodymyr Zelensky) to address a joint session of Congress. (Image: AP)

PM Modi is also likely to meet not less than 15 CEOs during his visit to the US. CEO's of leading US companies in semiconductors, AI, telecom, defence and healthcare are likely to call on the Prime Minister. (Image: Reuters)