Modi-Biden's warm relationship transcends India-US bilateral ties

Modi-Biden's warm relationship transcends India-US bilateral ties
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 3:20:36 AM IST (Published)

On June 20, PM Modi is set to make his first state visit to the United States. The Indian PM will be one of the few foreign leaders (along with Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Volodymyr Zelensky) to address a joint session of Congress.

The warm relationship between Indian PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden has an important role to play as the Indo-US relationship has never been better . It's evident that the two leaders share a warmth that transcends formal requirements, and their friendship is solidifying Indo-US ties even further. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on his first state visit to the United States from June 21 to June 24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. (Image: Shutterstock)

X