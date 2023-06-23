Titanic submersible vs submarine – here’s what sets them apart

SUMMARY Submersibles and submarines may seem similar, but they have significant differences. A submersible is typically a small, uncrewed vessel used for exploration or research, while a submarine is larger and manned, designed for military operations.

1 / 9

The four day-long search for the missing Titan submersible has come to a tragic end. Reports have confirmed the vessel was subject to a catastrophic implosion during its journey towards the shipwreck, which would have killed all five passengers instantly. But why is the missing Titanic sub being referred to as a submersible and not a submarine? Here’s how a submersible is different from a submarine. (Image: AP)

2 / 9

What are submersibles? Submersibles are underwater robots that are deployed from the ship to the sea, where they record and collect information from the ocean’s water column and seafloor for scientific analysis. There are various kinds of submersibles. Some are underwater robots, operated remotely in real time or preprogrammed to cover a pre-decided route. Some other submersibles, like the missing Titan, are capable of transporting people to the depths of the ocean. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)