1 / 6 1986 - A summit conference between US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev ended in Reykjavik without an agreement on arms control. (Text: Reuters)









2 / 6 1999 - Pakistan's army chief, General Pervez Musharraf, seized power in a bloodless coup after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif tried to sack him. (Text: Reuters)









3 / 6 2000 - A rubber raft loaded with explosives rammed the US destroyer Cole in the port of Aden, killing 17 U.S. sailors. (Image & text: Reuters)









4 / 6 2002 - 202 people were killed when bombs exploded in the Kuta Beach nightclub district of Bali. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)









5 / 6 2007 - Former US vice president Al Gore and the UN Panel on Climate Change won the Nobel Peace Prize for helping to galvanise international action against global warming. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)