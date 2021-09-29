Massacre of Jews, first day and night cricket match in India and more: Take a look at key events that took place on Sep 29



1 / 6 1923 - Britain began to govern Palestine under a mandate from the League of Nations. (Image; AP | text: Reuters)









2 / 6 1938 - Germany, France, Britain and Italy signed the Munich agreement, in which the German-speaking part of Czechoslovakia, the Sudetenland, was surrendered to Nazi Germany. (Image; AP | text: Reuters)









3 / 6 1941 - Over two days, German occupiers killed 33,771 Jewish men, women and children in the Babi Yar ravine near Kiev. (Image; AP | text: Reuters)









4 / 6 1984- First floodlit ODI cricket match in India took place in Delhi as India faced Australia.









5 / 6 1988 - The NASA shuttle Discovery was launched in the first shuttle mission since the explosion of Challenger in 1986. (Text: Reuters)





