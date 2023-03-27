Mass protests in Israel: Thousands take to streets after Netanyahu fires defence minister

SUMMARY Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly fired Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for challenging the country's leader's judicial overhaul plan.

1 / 8

Tens of thousands of Israelis poured onto the streets of cities across the country on March 26 in what was an outburst of anger after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly fired defence minister Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for challenging the Israeli leader's judicial overhaul plan. (Image: AP)

2 / 8

The Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has called on the government to immediately halt its plan to overhaul the country's judiciary, citing a threat to national security. He is the first minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right cabinet to break ranks and call for a freeze of the divisive plan to weaken the Supreme Court, Xinhua News Agency reported. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 8

In a televised speech on Saturday, Gallant urged talks with opposition parties and requested the coalition to postpone its efforts of pushing ahead with the plan until the Knesset (parliament) reconvenes from its Passover holiday on April 30. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 8

Protesters in Tel Aviv blocked a main highway and lit large bonfires, while police scuffled with protesters who gathered outside Netanyahu's private home in Jerusalem. The unrest deepened a monthslong crisis over Netanyahu's plan to overhaul the judiciary, which has sparked mass protests, alarmed business leaders and former security chiefs and drawn concern from the United States and other close allies.

5 / 8

Netanyahu's dismissal of defence Minister Yoav Gallant signaled that the prime minister and his allies will barrel ahead this week with the overhaul plan. Gallant had been the first senior member of the ruling Likud party to speak out against it, saying the deep divisions were threatening to weaken the military.But as droves of protesters flooded the streets late into the night, Likud ministers began indicating willingness to hit the brakes. Culture Minister Micky Zohar, a Netanyahu confidant, said the party would support him if he decided to pause the judicial overhaul.

6 / 8

In a brief statement, Netanyahu's office said late Sunday the prime minister had dismissed Gallant. Netanyahu later tweeted “we must all stand strong against refusal.” Tens of thousands of Israelis poured into the streets in protest after Netanyahu's announcement, blocking Tel Aviv's main artery, transforming the Ayalon highway into a sea of blue-and-white Israeli flags and lighting a large bonfire in the middle of the road.

7 / 8

Demonstrations took place in Beersheba, Haifa and Jerusalem, where thousands of people gathered outside Netanyahu's private residence. Police scuffled with protesters and sprayed the crowd with a water cannon.

8 / 8

Netanyahu's dismissal of defence Minister Yoav Gallant signaled that the prime minister and his allies will barrel ahead this week with the overhaul plan. Gallant had been the first senior member of the ruling Likud party to speak out against it, saying the deep divisions were threatening to weaken the military.But as droves of protesters flooded the streets late into the night, Likud ministers began indicating willingness to hit the brakes. Culture Minister Micky Zohar, a Netanyahu confidant, said the party would support him if he decided to pause the judicial overhaul. (Image: Reuters)