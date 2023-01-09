No Trousers Tube Ride 2023: Londoners ditch their pants as bizarre tradition returns

SUMMARY As they rode the Elizabeth Line, which opened last year, several passengers in London on Sunday ditched their trousers. The reason is that it's No Trousers Tube Ride 2023, which is observed annually across the city. On the subway trains, passengers may be seen wearing business attire on their upper bodies but simply socks, shoes, and underwear on their lower halves as they choose to ditch their pants.

The no trousers tube ride started twenty years ago and is said to have started in New York in 2002 by the comic performance art group, Improv Everywhere. The endeavour started off as a simple practical joke involving seven people, according to their website. (Image: AP)

In the first instance ever to occur in New York City, seven men without pants pretended not to notice one another as they entered a subway train at each station for seven consecutive stops. Since then, the absurdity has spread to become a worldwide phenomenon. Today, hundreds of places throughout the world host this annual event. The festival has expanded to more than 60 locations globally since its inception in 2002. (Image: AP)

Since it began, the event has even become popular in nations like Germany, France, Australia, and Romania, as well as in cities like Lisbon, Tokyo, and Toronto. The COVID pandemic halted celebrations in the previous two years, but they are back this time with just as much fervour and enthusiasm. The Stiff Upper Lip Society, based in London, was in charge of organising the No Trousers Tube 2023 gathering in the city. (Image: AP)

The only two prerequisites for taking part in the event are that participants be willing to forgo wearing their trousers on the train, and must be able to maintain composure, which means — keeping a poker face about it !! (Image: AP)

The concept behind No Trousers Tube Ride, according to Improv Everywhere, is simple: In the middle of winter, a train gets filled with casually dressed passengers at various stations. They all appear to be strangers while sporting winter coats, hats, scarves, and gloves. The only thing distinctive about them is that they don't wear trousers. (Image: AP)