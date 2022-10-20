Liz Truss becomes the shortest-serving UK Prime Minister – here are other British leaders who had a brief innings

SUMMARY Liz Truss has resigned after less than two months as the British Prime Minister. Truss, who came to power after a Conservative Party poll to elect the new leader defeating Rishi Sunak, lasted just 44 days in office. In that short time, her disastrous rule saw the resignation of two senior cabinet ministers and a deepening financial crisis in the UK. Liz Truss resigned just a day after calling herself a "fighter, not a quitter". With Liz Truss’ resignation and a stint as the shortest-serving Prime Minister in the UK, let’s have a look at some of the other leaders who served in the role for a short duration.

10. Augustus FitzRoy, The Duke of Grafton - 1 year and 106 days | Augustus FitzRoy became the Prime Minister of Great Britain in 1768 at the age of just 33. FitzRoy was forced to resign in under two years for failing to intervene in the French invasion of Corsica. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

9. William Grenville, Baron of Grenville - 1 year and 42 days | William Wyndham Grenville became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in 1806 but lasted just over a year after his government failed to make peace with France during the Napoleonic War. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

8. Sir Alec Douglas-Home - 363 days | Serving for just under a year, Alec Douglas-Home served as the Prime Minister between October 1963 and October 1964. Douglas-Home left office as the Parliament was dissolved for the 1964 General Elections. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

7. John Stuart, Earl of Bute - 317 days | John Stuart served as the Prime Minister for 317 days and was the first one from Scotland. He later resigned from his position. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

6. William Petty, Earl of Shelburne - 266 days | William Petty Fitzmaurice was an Irish-born Prime Minister of Great Britain. He was forced to step down due to political opposition despite having secured peace in the American War of Independence. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

5. William Cavendish, Duke of Devonshire - 225 days | While William Cavendish held the position for two different terms, his first stint saw him rule for only 225 days before being replaced. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Andrew Bonar Law - 211 days | Bonar Law was elected as the Prime Minister in 1922. However, he had to resign from his position due to being seriously ill with throat cancer. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3. FJ Robinson, Viscount Goderich - 144 days | FJ Robinson became PM after his predecessor died while in office. Robinson was unable to keep together a fragile opposition and had to resign in 1828. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2. George Canning - 119 days | The predecessor of FJ Robinson, George Canning was an influential politician who held several cabinet positions and was the UK Prime Minister starting from 1827. He died just 119 days after taking over the position due to poor health. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1. Liz Truss - 49 days | The shortest-serving Prime Minister in the history of the United Kingdom and Great Britain, Truss had to resign following an internal party revolt over her administration. (Image: Shutterstock)