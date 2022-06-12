

1 / 10 The United States | In Los Angeles, a concert headlined by singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera was scheduled on June 11. In Harrisburg (Pennsylvania), the York County Pride event was scheduled for June 11 at Cousler Park. The event featured a variety of performers and vendors. Besides, in Long Island, a Pride Festival will be held on June 12 featuring a parade and a concert. In Atlanta, a Pride Run will be held on June 20. Tulsa, Oklahoma will have a weekend of Pride, starting June 24, which will include a parade, a run and a picnic. In Arizona, a two-night celebration of Miss Gay America & Miss Gay AZ America will be held on June 23. In San Francisco, the annual LGBTQ+ parade will be held on June 26. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 10 Bangkok, Thailand | A pride-themed pop-up brunch featuring drag performances and an extensive buffet and drinks is slated for June 25 at The Kitchen Table. Besides, the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is celebrating Pride Month with a series of food and beverage promotions at three food joints -- Siam Tea Room, Akira Back, and ABar Rooftop. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 10 Sydney, Australia | Sydney is one of the most popular LGBTQ-friendly metropolises in Australia. The city will celebrate the international Pride Month with a range of cultural events, parties, glamorous fundraisers and other exciting shows, spread across June. (Image: Shutterstock)



4 / 10 Tel Aviv, Israel | Tel Aviv is hailed as the ‘Gay Capital of the Middle East'. It offers safe refuge to the members of the community and is one of the most LGBTQIA+ friendly cities in the world. This year, the city will host the 2022 Pride parade. Other activities to be held in the city include musical performances, fashion shows, drag events and glitzy after-parties. (Image: Shutterstock)



5 / 10 Chennai, India | This June, Chennai is hosting an array of pride events, including sensitisation and awareness drives, film screenings, poetry readings, cultural events and the highly anticipated pride parade. In addition, an art show christened ‘Seven Colours: Chennai Art Festival 2.0’ -- dedicated to showcasing the artworks of the LGBTQIA+ community -- will be held on 18 June. (Image: Shutterstock)



6 / 10 Madrid, Spain | In Madrid, pride festivities will take place in the Chueca gay neighbourhood. The city will welcome tourists from all over the world and celebrate with popular artistes, DJs and drag queens. (Image: Shutterstock)



7 / 10 Taipei, Taiwan | In 2019, Taipei became the first country in East Asia to legalise gay marriage. The country is observing Pride Month under the theme -- 'An Unlimited Future' -- this year. Several events will be held throughout the month to celebrate the progress of LGBT rights in the country over the years. (Image: Shutterstock)



8 / 10 London, the United Kingdom | In London, several LGBTQ+ festivities will take place in June. However, the highlight will be the July 2 Pride Parade in London, which is expected to be the nation’s largest parade. The motto of the parade is -- Visibility, Unity and Equality. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 Seoul, South Korea | In Seoul, the Queer Culture Festival 2022 will include parades, parties and cultural events. The annual Korea Queer Film Festival will also take place in June to generate an understanding of LGBTQ+ culture. (Image: Shutterstock)