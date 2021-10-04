Launch of Sputnik, Nepal crisis and more: Key events that took place on Oct 4



1 / 6 1957 - The Soviet Union became the first nation in space, launching the Sputnik-I satellite into orbit 500 miles above the Earth. 1958 - The first transoceanic passenger jet service was inaugurated between New York and London by the British Overseas Airways Corporation. (Representative Image | text: Reuters)









2 / 6 1993 - Russian President Boris Yeltsin crushed a hardline communist rebellion. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)









3 / 6 2002 - Nepal's King Gyanendra dismissed prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and took over the government. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)









4 / 6 2003 - A Palestinian suicide bomber killed 23 people in a popular restaurant in the northern Israeli city of Haifa. (Image & text: Reuters)









5 / 6 2004 - US scientists Frank Wilczek, David Gross and David Politzer won the Nobel physics prize for explaining how the basic building blocks of nature, quarks, interact. (Image: AP| text: Reuters)





