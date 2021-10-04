0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • world>

  • Launch of Sputnik, Nepal crisis and more: Key events that took place on Oct 4

View as Slide Show Image

Launch of Sputnik, Nepal crisis and more: Key events that took place on Oct 4

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Launch of Sputnik, Nepal crisis and more: Key events that took place on Oct 4

Take a look at important events that took place across the globe on October 4.