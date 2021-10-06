0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • world>

  • Launch of Instagram, rise of Khomeini and more; take a look at key events that took place on Oct 6

View as Slide Show Image

Launch of Instagram, rise of Khomeini and more; take a look at key events that took place on Oct 6

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Launch of Instagram, rise of Khomeini and more; take a look at key events that took place on Oct 6

Here is a look at important events that took place across the globe on October 6.