Latur earthquake, Kyoto Protocol and more: Key events that took place on Sep 30



1 / 6 1938 - After signing the Munich agreement with Adolf Hitler in Germany, Neville Chamberlain returned to Britain and declared that there would be "peace with honour, peace for our time". (Image: AP| text: Reuters)









2 / 6 1949 - The Berlin Airlift, under which the United States kept West Berlin supplied despite a Soviet blockade, came to an end after 277,264 flights. (Image & text: Reuters)









3 / 6 An earthquake in Maharashtra’s Latur kills nearly 10000 people. (Image: AP)









4 / 6 2004 - Russia approved the Kyoto Protocol, clearing the way to bring the climate change treaty into force. (Image & text: Reuters)









5 / 6 2006 - The US withdrew its last 30 military personnel from Iceland as it shut its Keflavik naval airbase that in its Cold War heyday was the sixth largest town in the island nation. (Image & text: Reuters)





