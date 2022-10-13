On This Day: Kishore Kumar died; first Spiral Galaxy was discovered and more

SUMMARY On October 13, 1987, famous singer, actor, lyricist, and director, Kishore Kumar died. Born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly, Kishore Kumar was a man of many talents. He sang many famous songs such as ‘Musafir Hoon Yaaron’, ‘Mere Saamne Wali Khidki mein', and acted in several iconic Bollywood movies. On the same day in 1773, astronomer Charles Messier discovered the first spiral galaxy nicknamed the ‘Whirlpool Galaxy’. Now known as the M51, the galaxy is located 31 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Canes Venatici and it can be easily spotted with a small telescope during the month of May. Here are some more historical events that make October 13 a special day in world history.

1773 | Charles Messier discovered the Whirlpool Galaxy, the first spiral galaxy. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1792 | The first cornerstone for the White House was laid marking the beginning of its construction. (Image: Shutterstock)

1860 | The first ever aerial photograph was taken in the US from a balloon. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1924 | Mecca fell without a struggle to the Saudi forces. (Image: Shutterstock)

1925 | Margaret Thatcher, Great Britain’s first Woman Prime Minister, was born. (Image: Shutterstock)

1943 | Italy declared war on Nazi Germany in World War 2. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1964 | The Soviet spacecraft Voskhod 1 successfully returned to the earth carrying a record three-person crew. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2002 | Michael Schumacher won the Japanese F1 Grand Prix to clinch his third straight World Drivers Championship title. (Image: Reuters)

2004 | Famous Bollywood actress Nirupa Roy suffered a cardiac arrest and died at the age of 73. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2021 | Hollywood actor William Shatner became the oldest person to reach space, travelling aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. (Image: Reuters)