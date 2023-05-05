SUMMARY King Charles III will take the Coronation oath in front of everyone. The Archbishop of Canterbury will bestow King Charles III with the orb and sceptre, which serve as emblems of his new position, during the elaborate coronation ceremony.

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III will be attended by a 2,200-strong congregation consisting of royalty, world leaders, and members of the Indian community on May 6. The Royal Family and the government of the United Kingdom had invited Indian President Droupadi Murmu to the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, but she will not be able to attend it. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will represent India at the royal ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

President Murmu travelled to London in September 2022 to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral on behalf of the Indian government. Here is the list of Indian leaders and guests who have been invited to attend King Charles’ coronation. (Image: Reuters)

Jagdeep Dhankhar | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be representing India at the ceremony. This will be the first coronation ceremony in seven decades since Queen Elizabeth II took the crown in 1953, which was attended by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. (Image: Jagdeep Dhankhar Twitter)

Sonam Kapoor | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is set to attend King Charles III's grand Coronation Concert. In addition to attending, Kapoor will also perform an exclusive spoken word piece at the highly-anticipated event. She will then introduce Steve Winwood and the exclusive Commonwealth virtual choir, which will be held at Windsor Castle. (Image: AP)

Akshata Murty | Akshata Murty, wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, will be among the attendees at the coronation ceremony during the weekend. Murty, who was born and brought up in India, is the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and author-philanthropist Sudha Murty. UK Prime Minister Sunak and wife Akshata will lead the procession carrying the country's national flag at the coronation ceremony. (Image: Reuters)

Mumbai Dabbawalas | Two Mumbai dabbawalas, who represent the world-renowned lunchbox delivery system of the metropolitan city, have been invited to witness the coronation of King Charles III during the celebratory long weekend in the UK, as per reports. The famous dabbawalas of Mumbai will gift a 'Puneri Pagadi' (Pune-style turban) and a shawl made by the Warkari community to King Charles. (Image: Shutterstock)

Sourabh Phadke | Sourabh Phadke, a Pune-born architect and teacher, will be among the attendees at King Charles III's coronation. Phadke has been associated with King Charles' charity and is a graduate of The Prince's Foundation's Building Craft Programme and The Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts. In 2018-19, he was part of a group of students who completed the "live build" of the summerhouse in the walled garden of Hillsborough Castle. (Image: Prince Foundation)

Gulfsha | Gulfsha, an Indian recipient of The Prince's Trust Global Award in 2022 for her participation in the Get Into program, will also be present at the coronation service. The program was delivered by The Prince's Trust International partner, Magic Bus India Foundation, and Gulfsha completed it after learning about it at college. (Image: Prince Trust International)

Jay Patel | Jay Patel, an Indo-Canadian who successfully completed the Prince's Trust Canada's Youth Employment programme in May 2022, is among the distinguished guests invited to attend the coronation of King Charles III. (Image: Prince Trust Canada)

Manju Malhi | Manju Malhi, an Indian-origin chef working with a senior citizens charity in the UK, is among the British Empire Medal (BEM) winners invited to the coronation ceremony. Malhi received the BEM for her services to the community in London during the Covid-19 response and will join 850 BEM recipients, as well as other community champions and charity representatives, at the ceremony to be held at Westminster Abbey on May 6. As a professional chef who has been the Resident Chef for the charity Open Age since 2016, Malhi is highly regarded for her contributions to the community. (Image: Manju Malhi Instagram)