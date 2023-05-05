SUMMARY King Charles III will take the Coronation oath in front of everyone. The Archbishop of Canterbury will bestow King Charles III with the orb and sceptre, which serve as emblems of his new position, during the elaborate coronation ceremony.

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III will be attended by a 2,200-strong congregation consisting of royalty, world leaders, and members of the Indian community on May 6. The Royal Family and the government of the United Kingdom had invited Indian President Droupadi Murmu to the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, but she will not be able to attend it. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will represent India at the royal ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

President Murmu travelled to London in September 2022 to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral on behalf of the Indian government. Here is the list of Indian leaders and guests who have been invited to attend King Charles’ coronation. (Image: Reuters)