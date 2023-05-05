Breaking News
Market records biggest single-day fall in two months
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsworld NewsKings Charles III coronation on May 6: List of Indians who will attend the ceremony

Kings Charles III coronation on May 6: List of Indians who will attend the ceremony

Kings Charles III coronation on May 6: List of Indians who will attend the ceremony
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 5, 2023 2:38:51 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

King Charles III will take the Coronation oath in front of everyone. The Archbishop of Canterbury will bestow King Charles III with the orb and sceptre, which serve as emblems of his new position, during the elaborate coronation ceremony.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10
Show More
Show More

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III will be attended by a 2,200-strong congregation consisting of royalty, world leaders, and members of the Indian community on May 6. The Royal Family and the government of the United Kingdom had invited Indian President Droupadi Murmu to the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, but she will not be able to attend it. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will represent India at the royal ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10
Show More
Show More

President Murmu travelled to London in September 2022 to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral on behalf of the Indian government. Here is the list of Indian leaders and guests who have been invited to attend King Charles’ coronation. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 10
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X