King Charles III's Scotland Coronation: Multi-faith prayers, 21-gun salute, and Red Arrows Flypast mark the event

SUMMARY While King Charles and Queen Camilla were not crowned a second time in Edinburgh, the Scotland coronation festivities included a crown, horse-drawn carriages, mounted cavalry and a flyover by the Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force's aerobatic display team, as Scotland celebrates its unique relationship with the monarchy.

Two months after the lavish coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla were on Wednesday presented with the crown jewels of Scotland in a historic ceremony in Edinburgh that celebrates the Coronation of a new monarch and was followed by multi-faith prayers. (Image: Reuters)

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, were among those present at the ceremony along with other senior royals in Edinburgh. (Image: Reuters)

The National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh is symbolic of the monarch’s connection with the devolved region. The Christian ceremony was joined by a Hindu priest, a Muslim Imam, a Jewish Rabbi and a Buddhist monk for the segment entitled “blessings and greetings from representatives of faith and belief communities”. (Image: Reuters)

During the thanksgiving service in the city's St Giles' Cathedral, King Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland — the historic Scottish crown jewels. (Image: Reuters)

These include the Crown of Scotland, made for Scottish King James V in 1540 and used to crown Mary Queen of Scots in 1543, and the Sceptre, thought to have been given to James IV by Pope Alexander VI in 1494. (Image: Reuters)

Along with the ancient sceptre and crown from the Honours of Scotland, King Charles was also presented with the Elizabeth Sword. The Elizabeth Sword is named after his mother and made to replace one given to Scotland's James IV by Pope Julius in 1507 but now too fragile to use. (Image: Reuters)

The service featured centuries-old aspects of Scottish royal tradition along with new additions such as pieces of music written specially for the occasion, a psalm sung in Gaelic and the use of passages from the New Testament in Scots. (Image: Reuters)

The festivities in the Scottish capital also included a People's Procession and a Royal Procession. Several royal fans had lined the famous Royal Mile in Edinburgh city centre for the royal occasion which had more than 100 people representing charities and public service groups such the Scottish Ambulance Service, the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association and the Girls' Brigade. The Scottish Honours followed behind escorted by police and military units. (Image: AP)

The procession on the Royal Mile, however, also attracted some anti-monarchy protesters. The group, Our Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state in Scotland, had scheduled a protest rally outside the Scottish parliament to coincide with the coronation events. (Image: AP)

The festivities also included a 21-gun salute, and a flypast by the Red Arrows. (Image: Reuters)