King Charles III's Scotland Coronation: Multi-faith prayers, 21-gun salute, and Red Arrows Flypast mark the event

SUMMARY While King Charles and Queen Camilla were not crowned a second time in Edinburgh, the Scotland coronation festivities included a crown, horse-drawn carriages, mounted cavalry and a flyover by the Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force's aerobatic display team, as Scotland celebrates its unique relationship with the monarchy.

1 / 10

Two months after the lavish coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla were on Wednesday presented with the crown jewels of Scotland in a historic ceremony in Edinburgh that celebrates the Coronation of a new monarch and was followed by multi-faith prayers. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 10

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, were among those present at the ceremony along with other senior royals in Edinburgh. (Image: Reuters)