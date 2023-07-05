CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsworld NewsKing Charles III's Scotland Coronation: Multi faith prayers, 21 gun salute, and Red Arrows Flypast mark the event

King Charles III's Scotland Coronation: Multi-faith prayers, 21-gun salute, and Red Arrows Flypast mark the event

King Charles III's Scotland Coronation: Multi-faith prayers, 21-gun salute, and Red Arrows Flypast mark the event
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 10:02:55 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

While King Charles and Queen Camilla were not crowned a second time in Edinburgh, the Scotland coronation festivities included a crown, horse-drawn carriages, mounted cavalry and a flyover by the Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force's aerobatic display team, as Scotland celebrates its unique relationship with the monarchy.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10
Show More
Show More

Two months after the lavish coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla were on Wednesday presented with the crown jewels of Scotland in a historic ceremony in Edinburgh that celebrates the Coronation of a new monarch and was followed by multi-faith prayers. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10
Show More
Show More

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, were among those present at the ceremony along with other senior royals in Edinburgh. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 10
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X